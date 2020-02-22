Image copyright Herefordshire Council Image caption Herefordshire Highways shared a picture of the tractor transport service on Twitter

Staff at a care home have been carried into work on a tractor and trailer, as flooding after Storm Dennis remains.

Although most of the country's serious flood warnings, which mean a danger to life, have been removed, two remain for Hampton Bishop in Herefordshire.

The county council has been providing the extra service to carry in staff to the village's care home, Hampton House.

Emma Thompson, care home manager, has also stayed on the site since Sunday to support residents.

"They are like grandparents to me and I just want to be here to reassure them 24-7," she said.

"But we're very lucky, we have three birthdays this weekend so we're all eating cake."

Severe flood warnings remain in place around the Wye/Lugg confluence #herefordshire



River levels dropping but trapped water around Hampton Bishop mean dangerous conditions persist.



Major pumping operation underway to reduce levels.

People have been evacuated from their homes due to floods, with the worst-affected areas including south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire, with 80 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, in place across England.

Ms Thompson has praised Herefordshire Council, Herefordshire Fire and Rescue Service, her "incredible" staff and relatives who have helped the care home keep going through the flooding.

Though Ms Thompson said the village was "not out of the woods", she added the situation was starting to improve.

"One of my staff members lives on Church Lane, and she has now able to get in wearing wellies, which is fantastic, because she had been turning up at the back door in a kayak," she said.

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, said more rain was expected over the weekend.

"I think it will push levels back up on the main rivers, but at the moment we have got no suggestion it will take them to where they were earlier in the week," he said.

