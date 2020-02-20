Image copyright Rt Revd Dr John Inge Image caption A man was rescued from the River Severn swollen by flooding

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was rescued from a river swollen by the floods.

Police were called to reports of a "concern for welfare" of a man seen in the River Severn close to a bridge in New Road, Worcester, earlier.

He was rescued from the water, near to Copenhagen Street, and then taken to hospital for treatment.

Bishop of Worcester, Right Reverend Dr John Inge, who was at the scene, praised emergency services.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption A man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service in a serious condition

He posted a picture of the midday rescue on his Twitter page and wrote: "Brilliant effort just now from the emergency services who rescued a man just next to the cathedral. He had fallen in upstream."

The fire service said: "One male casualty was rescued from the water and handed over the ambulance service."

An ambulance service spokesperson added the man was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital in a serious condition.

