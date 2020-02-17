Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rescue teams have been searching the area around Tenbury Wells for the missing woman

A woman who went missing in flood water in Worcestershire is believed to have died, police have said.

The woman, who has not yet been named, disappeared on Sunday near Tenbury Wells.

The search resumed earlier but is now believed to be a "recovery rather than rescue mission", West Mercia Police said.

A man was rescued from the water as a result of the same incident and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

In a statement, officers said: "The search has continued this morning, including the use of the police helicopter.

"Sadly, however, due to the circumstances of the length of time in the water and other conditions we believe that this will now be a recovery rather than rescue operation.

"Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Widespread evacuations are taking place across Worcestershire and Herefordshire as river levels continue to rise in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Severe flood warnings, meaning a danger to life, remain in place for the River Teme in Ludlow and in Tenbury Wells.

The River Wye in Hereford has reached its highest recorded level overnight - 6.3m (20.7ft).

About 130 homes in Tenbury have been evacuated overnight with roads around the area deemed "virtually all impassable" by Worcestershire County Council.

The authority said it was working with the Environment Agency, West Mercia Police, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, and the ambulance service to evacuate more residents later.

"Although in some areas river levels are dropping, they are set to rise again over the next few hours, peaking during the evening," a spokesman said.

"Major incidents have been declared in both counties," the council said, adding that more flood barriers might be erected later.

In a tweet, Herefordshire Police said it was carrying out emergency evacuations in to a leisure centre.

EMERGENCY EVACUATION IN HEREFORD: The Environment Agency has issued a severe warning, danger to life, for the River Wye. St Martin's Avenue, Wye Avenue, Hinton Road, Hinton Avenue and surrounding streets are being evacuated now. The emergency centre is at Hereford Leisure Centre pic.twitter.com/h0AefNa79R — OPU Herefordshire (@OPUHereford) February 17, 2020

Telford and Wrekin council said it was due a delivery of sandbags and would be distributing them from 10:00 GMT.

#Storm Dennis update: 17 Feb. We're due a delivery of sandbags at Station Yard & Black Swan in Jackfield. Sandbags available at Wharfage car park. A delivery of sand has arrived at Ironbridge Park & Ride; we'll be filling sandbags + distributing to anyone who needs them from 10am pic.twitter.com/fXtVXCqBAz — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 17, 2020

Elsewhere, thousands of sandbags have been distributed in York where levels on the River Ouse continue to rise in the wake of Storm Dennis, however the Environment Agency has said the situation in the city was an "improving one".

The Ouse had been expected to peak at 4.8m (about 15.7ft) above normal levels later on Monday, however the latest prediction was for a lower peak of about 4.6m at lunchtime.

That level is higher than during Storm Ciara, but significantly lower than the record high level of 5.4m in November 2000.

Image caption The River Ouse has caused widespread flooding south of York

Craig McGarvey from the Environment Agency said the peak was well below the city's flood defences.

He added: "It's a much improving situation and we haven't had as much rain as we were concerned about before the weekend."

