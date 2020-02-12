Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption The station has been described as a "key to unlocking more local economic growth".

A county's first new railway station for more than a century is to open to the public this weekend.

Passengers will be able to catch trains from Worcestershire Parkway station from Sunday.

They will be able to travel to London Paddington on Great Western Railway services and access a new route from Cardiff to Nottingham.

Councillor Ken Pollock of Worcestershire County Council said it will "transform county rail travel".

Gary Woodman, chief executive of Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (WLEP), said the station "is key to unlocking more local economic growth".

Work on the station started in 2018 and its opening was hit by frequent delays, most recently in December.

