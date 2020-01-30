Image copyright Herefordshire Council Image caption The proposed bypass and link road were criticised after being given the green light in 2018

Funding for a long-planned city bypass has been withdrawn due to uncertainty about whether it will be scrapped.

The route of the Hereford bypass and southern link road was approved in 2018, but put on hold after elections the following year.

Instead the local authority has been looking at alternatives to the project.

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has now withdrawn £27m funding as it could not be guaranteed to be spent by the deadline.

The council described the decision as "disappointing".

The LEP, which channels government money to the local area, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was also looking to claw back £3.8m already spent on the project.

Before elections in May 2019, the Conservative administration said the bypass was key to delivering growth for the city, but drew criticism from environmental campaigners, among others.

Herefordshire Council chose the red route as its preferred option for the western bypass in 2018

The proposed bypass, expected to cost some £130m, would travel between Warham Farm and Warham House, linking Rotherwas with the A49 north of the city.

'50:50 chance'

Following elections, a coalition led by a group of independents took control of the local authority and in August 2019 outlined details of a review into the scheme.

That review has yet to report back, but earlier this month Councillor John Harrington, who is leading it, said there was just a "50:50 chance" the bypass would go ahead.

Possible alternatives being considered to alleviate congestion include building new bridges in the city and possibly a light railway on the Great Western Way, as well more separated routes for cycling and walking.

Other ideas include turning off the traffic lights at key junctions.

Mr Harrington said while disappointed by the LEP's decision, the council recognised the review risked losing the funding opportunity.

However, he said it was important to take the time to "make the right decisions" as they would have a "permanent impact upon the environment" for "generations to come".

