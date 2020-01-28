Image copyright RJA Photography Image caption The 19th Century ivory skull is set to fetch £300-£400

A first edition of a novel by Mary Shelley and a hidden 16th Century painting are among objects going under the hammer after being found in a Grade II listed mansion.

Spetchley Park in Worcestershire has been owned by the Berkeley family since the 1600s.

Items collected by generations of the family are being auctioned at Chorley's in Gloucestershire.

It has been described as a "collectors paradise" by the auction house.

Spetchley Park was bought by Rowland Berkeley in 1605, but the original building burned to the ground on the eve of the Battle of Worcester in 1651, before being rebuilt in 1811.

It was even earmarked as the headquarters for Winston Churchill in the event of a German invasion during World War II.

Chorley's director, Thomas Jenner-Fust, said a younger generation had taken on the house, which needed modernisation, and had used it as an opportunity for a "clear-out" of its attics and stores.

"You never knew what you were going to find at the back of cupboard or behind something, or underneath something, and it was a treat to be the first people to look at these things for a long time," he said.

Items up for auction include a first edition of The Last Man by Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, first published in 1826 and expected to fetch between £1,000-£2,000.

It is one of a number of 19th Century Gothic lots along with a 19th Century ivory skull, set to fetch £300-£400.

Also going under the hammer is a late 16th Century oil painting of The Madonna and Child found hidden in an attic, and attributed to Anthuenis Claeissens, expected to exceed its £700-£1,000 estimate.

Mr Jenner-Fust added: "There are some really interesting things you don't get at other sales, wonderful textiles, interesting works of art like crosses, reliquaries... real curiosities and perfect things for collectors of strange and unusual objects."

