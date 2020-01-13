Image caption Residents say the roadworks have led to huge queues

Roadworks on a stretch of motorway are to cost £8m more than expected and will finish over a year late.

Highways England confirmed the work on junction six of the M5 in Worcester has increased to £22.5m from the original budget of £14.68 million.

The work started in early 2018 and was due to be completed towards the end of that year.

Highways England has apologised and put the cost increase and delay down to "unforeseen challenges".

It said early on in the works it found "poor ground conditions and additional groundwater", which held up the work.

The project aims to increase capacity at the junction, but residents said the road works are a "nightmare" which have led to huge queues.

Lee Jones, manager of Apex Motorcross, said the delay has impacted on his business which is by the junction.

"There is congestion for people coming into and out of my site caused by the traffic from the roadworks," he said.

"The sooner we do get it done the better."

Image caption The works will now finish later this month

Alan Amos, cabinet member for highways at Worcestershire County Council, said the council had allowed night working and closures in a bid to make the work "as trouble free" for Worcester residents and possible.

"They say the current problem is to do with ground conditions well, in the last few months I can see there have been real problems with heavy rain, but this delay and the cost overrun of over 50% is extraordinary," he added.

Highways England senior project manager, Jessica Kenny, said the work is expected to end this month, adding: "We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank people for their patience."

She said remaining work will be done overnight to reduce disruption.

