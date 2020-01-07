Image caption Judith Worrall (left) said she could understand her daughter's needs and loved hearing "her voice"

A mother unable to communicate with her severely disabled daughter for 32 years says she has been "given a voice" through technology.

Judith Worrall said daughter Pauline lost her speech aged two following a "devastating diagnosis" of Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Mrs Worrall said the 36-year-old has been increasingly able to communicate through eye-tracking technology.

She can now understand her daughter's needs and even share jokes, she added.

Mrs Worrall, of Kidderminster, Worcestershire, said her daughter began "regressing" as a toddler because of the disorder which can cause profound physical and communication difficulties.

"We said we felt we like we were falling down a cliff and we didn't know quite when we would climb back up again," she said of the diagnosis.

Image caption The technology uses an infra-red signal to show what the user is looking at on the screen

Mrs Worrall, who was supported by her involvement with charity Rett UK, had always known Pauline could understand, despite not talking.

"I just knew she was aware," she said. "Partly instinct and that she laughed in all the right places. I knew she was listening."

They have been using Tobii Dynavox eye tracking technology, a form of Augmentative and Alternative Communication [AAC], which can show what Pauline is looking at on a screen.

"She has told me she's frightened and she's told me she is frustrated - which I would be if I couldn't say what I wanted to say," Mrs Worrall said.

Last month, the family bought a smaller model screen which fits on Pauline's wheelchair.

"The best ever is when she tells us she loves us and when she calls me mum," Mrs Worrall said.

Her daughter also makes jokes and has nicknames for people.

"It's always been a strong relationship. I have always adored her. But I feel I have more fun with her now," Mrs Worrall added.

