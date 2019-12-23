Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Wayne Coventry was found with serious injuries at a house on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove

A woman has denied murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Worcestershire.

Wayne Coventry, 36, was discovered with serious injuries at property on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove, on 14 October and declared dead at the scene.

Cordelia Farrell, 37, from Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to Mr Coventry's murder at a Worcester Crown Court hearing on Monday.

She was remanded in custody, with a trial date set for 14 April 2020.

