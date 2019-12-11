Hereford & Worcester

Man guilty of murdering Paul Lundy in Kidderminster

  • 11 December 2019
Broad Street, Kidderminster Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found in a house in Broad Street, Kidderminster

A man has been convicted of murdering a man whose body was discovered in a house.

Nathan Calder, 28, had denied killing 48-year-old Paul Lundy in a property on Broad Street, Kidderminster in Worcestershire on 23 May.

A jury at Worcester Crown Court unanimously found Calder, of Eddy Rd, Kidderminster, guilty and he will be sentenced on Friday.

The body of Mr Lundy was found by police.

