Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The history stolen by metal detectorists

Two metal detectorists have been jailed for stealing a £3m Viking hoard.

George Powell and Layton Davies uncovered about 300 coins in a field in Eye, near Leominster, Herefordshire, in 2015, but did not declare it, instead selling it to dealers.

They were convicted of theft and concealing their find, with Powell, 38, jailed for 10 years and Layton, 51, for eight-and-a-half.

Sentencing, Judge Nicholas Cartwright said they had "cheated" the public.

Coin seller Simon Wicks, 56, was also convicted on the concealment charge and jailed for five years.

A fourth defendant, Paul Wells, 60, also convicted of concealing the find - who became unwell during Thursday's hearing - will be sentenced on 23 December.

The hoard included a 9th Century gold ring, a dragon's head bracelet, a silver ingot and a crystal rock pendant.

Just 31 coins - worth between £10,000 and £50,000 - and some pieces of jewellery have been found, but the majority is still missing.

Experts say the coins, which are Saxon and believed to have been hidden by a Viking, provide fresh information about the unification of England and show there was an alliance previously not thought to exist between the kings of Mercia and Wessex.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Layton Davies, George Powell, Paul Wells and Simon Wicks were convicted at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday

Sentencing the three defendants at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, Judge Nicholas Cartwright told them they had "cheated the farmer, his mother, the landowner and also the public".

"That is because the treasure belongs to the nation," he said.

"The benefit to the nation is these items can be seen and admired by others."

The judge told Powell and Davies the "irony in this case" was that if they had obtained the correct permission they would have gone on to receive up to half the £3m value of the hoard between them.

He told them: "But you wanted more".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.