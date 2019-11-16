Image caption Officers said the investigation is in its "early stages"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Worcestershire.

The 25-year-old woman was found near to the fire station in Causeway Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, at about 08:00 GMT, West Mercia Police said.

Det Insp Jim Bayliss said: "Our inquiries are very much in their early stages and at this stage the woman's death is being treated as suspicious."

The 44-year-old man who was arrested is in police custody.

The woman's next-of-kin have been informed.

Det Insp Bayliss appealed for anyone with information to contact the police force or Crimestoppers anonymously.

"Extra officers will be in the area, both to carry out inquiries and to offer reassurance," he said.

