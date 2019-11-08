Image caption The pipe burst at 01:00 GMT on Thursday, but has now been repaired

Water supplies have retuned to about 5,000 homes and businesses after a burst water main was repaired.

Damage to a pipe on Hoarwithy Road in Hereford at 01:00 GMT on Thursday also caused localised flooding and saw five schools closed.

Welsh Water said the repair to the main in the Putson area has been completed, but workers remain on site.

Ian Christie, from the company, apologised for any inconvenience to residents.

Image caption The repairs were made "challenging" due to a high-voltage electricity cable, said Welsh Water

Emergency repairs were "challenging" because of a high-voltage electricity cable near to the damaged main, he said.

Engineers remain on site, and the road should reopen later on Friday.

Welsh Water said some customers may experience discoloured water as their supply came back, which was quite normal and running the kitchen cold tap would help to clear it.

