Addyson Weyman says she is 'excited but nervous' about the operation

An 11-year-old girl is having a quarter of her brain removed to cure her epilepsy.

Addyson Weyman, from Worcester, suffers severe seizures which can leave her temporarily "blind and deaf", almost daily.

Doctors at Birmingham Children's Hospital said she could be at risk of brain damage unless she has surgery.

Addyson said she feels "excited but nervous" about the operation due early next year.

The schoolgirl started having "frightening" seizures from the age of eight, but she has been determined to lead a normal life.

Addyson wants to gain independence following the operation

Describing her seizures, Addyson said: "I go completely blind and I go deaf. Usually my left side burns.

"They come in waves. It's not every day.

"It's quite frightening. You could literally be stood at the top of the stairs and just have a seizure and fall down. It's quite freaky.

Step-mum Carly and dad Tim Weyman hope Addyson's surgery will be a success

She will be off school for three months after having surgery to her right temporal lobe.

Step-mum Carly Weyman, 33, who raised £8,000 for the hospital after competing in last month's Great Birmingham Run, said the youngster copes with the condition "better than adults".

"She is so resilient and an inspiration to all of us," she added.

A Birmingham Children's Hospital spokeswoman said it has been carrying out epilepsy surgery for over 25 years.

"We currently investigate up to 200 children and young people per year for possible epilepsy surgery and perform about 100 epilepsy related surgical procedures; 50% of such procedures are in children and young people with temporal lobe epilepsies similar to the case in question," it said.

