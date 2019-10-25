Image copyright Hereford Times Image caption Shobdon Primary School remains open following the collision

A 55-year-old man has died after being hit by a car near a primary school.

Police were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and Vauxhall Corsa close to Shobdon Primary School in Leominster, Herefordshire, at 06:15 BST.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the West Mercia force says.

A stretch of the B4362 road has been closed while investigations continue.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said bystanders and police were administering CPR to the injured man when crews arrived.

A spokesperson said paramedics took over resuscitation efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Ian Brogan said the family of the deceased had been informed.

Shobdon Primary School remains open and, in an update to parents on its website, they have been advised how to access the site.

