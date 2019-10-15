Image copyright Google Image caption Officers from West Mercia Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man at an address on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove

A murder investigation has been launched into a man's death in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police was called to reports of a seriously injured person at an address on Humphrey Avenue, Bromsgrove, at 22:00 BST on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Lee Holehouse said the death was believed to be an isolated incident but officers would be increasing their presence in the area.

