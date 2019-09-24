Image copyright Getty Images Image caption HMP Long Lartin holds some of the country's most "dangerous" offenders

Serious disorder has been reported at a high security prison in Worcestershire.

About 70 prisoners have taken over a wing at HMP Long Lartin in Evesham after attacking staff with pool balls.

One prison officer has been hurt and staff had been withdrawn from the wing. Inmates were also reported to be causing damage at the Category A jail during the disturbance.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted by the BBC for a statement on the disorder.

The prison holds more than 500 of the country's most "dangerous and serious offenders", according to a 2018 report from HM Chief Inspector of Prisons.

At the time of the inspection around a quarter of inmates were Category A, the highest security classification, and more than 75% were serving life sentences.

