Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tazmin Pugh, pictured in April 2015, swam for England and Great Britain at youth level

A British youth swimmer and her boyfriend died in a barn fire caused by an overloaded extension cable, an inquest heard.

Tazmin Pugh, 18, and Josh Kirk, 21, had taken a mixture of illegal drugs when they died in the Worcestershire fire.

Senior coroner David Reid said this "may have affected their ability to respond" to the fire but concluded the deaths last October were an accident.

Mr Reid said they were a young couple "full of promise".

The inquest at Worcestershire Coroner's Court heard the couple had been living in the barn in Cotheridge on land owned by Mr Kirk's parents, for almost a year

Martin Lowe, group commander for Hereford and Worcester fire service, told the hearing the plastic cable - which had a four-way socket plugged in - had too many demands on it.

A set of cables was wound too tightly which contributed to the overheating, he said.

Mr Lowe said the barn conversion in Bromyard Road used materials fire officers would regard as "sub-standard" and there were questions over the building's safety.

However, even with adequate fire protection, he doubted the couple would have survived the devastating blaze on 28 October.

Image caption The inquest heard the young couple had been living in the barn on land owned by Mr Kirk's parents, for almost a year

A toxicology report stated Ms Pugh and Mr Kirk had "significant concentrations" of ketamine, amphetamines and anti-anxiety drug phenazepam in their systems.

But Mr Reid said the fire had resulted in carbon monoxide poisoning.

"They were almost certainly, in my view, overcome by the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning well before the fire took hold," he said.

Farez Karash, who lodged in a caravan nearby, told the court the blaze was already "out of control" when he returned from work and he "desperately" tried to put it out with buckets of water.

However, despite his efforts the fire became worse, he said.

