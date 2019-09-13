Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption West Mercia Police is appealing for help in tracing the owner of a white van who, it says, may have "vital information"

A parent was hurt when he and his child were pelted with an egg close to where a mother and baby were similarly targeted on the same day.

In the second attack in Worcester to be investigated by police, the man in his 30s was left with injuries to his stomach.

Like the egging of the woman, he was walking with his child in a pushchair when targeted.

Police wish to find a white van owner who could have "vital information".

An image has been released in connection with officers' investigation.

Initially, the West Mercia force had been investigating the 3 September attack on the mother and baby as racially motivated. It says it is no longer pursuing that line of inquiry having spoken to the second victim.

The woman and infant were pelted at about 11:30 BST near Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill.

The mother, in her 30s, was left unharmed but shaken, with her nine-month-old baby sustaining reddening to the face, police said.

The man was attacked a short time earlier on nearby Midland Road and while his 15-month-old daughter was unhurt, he sustained minor injuries to the stomach.

Image copyright Google Image caption The nine-month-old baby was hit close to Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill

Sgt Paul Smith said: "We will not tolerate senseless behaviour such as this and will continue to patrol the area to ensure incidents of this nature do not happen again.

"Although we are no longer treating this as a racially-aggravated assault, we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding both incidents and I would urge the owner of the white van or anyone with any information that could help with [the investigation] to please get in touch."

Image copyright Google Image caption A man was hit with an egg in an earlier attack on Midland Road, close to the junction with Wylds Lane

