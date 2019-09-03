Image caption The artefacts were found buried deep at the bottom of a river valley

Artefacts from the site of the final battle of the English Civil War have been unearthed for the first time.

Musket balls, horse harness fittings and belt buckles were found at the Battle of Worcester site in Powick, Worcestershire.

Historians have always known the area was the site of the 1651 battle, but it is the first time physical evidence has been recovered.

The artefacts will now be analysed and recorded.

Archaeologists from Worcestershire County Council were able to explore an area of land close to Powick Church while the Worcester Southern Link Road is being built.

They had hoped artefacts might be uncovered as there is shot damage on the church tower, while Powick Bridge was reportedly the location of intense fighting.

The 98 finds were found buried deep at the bottom of a river valley, covered by flood deposits accumulated over hundreds of years since the battle.

The finds show the battlefield site was further south than previously thought.

Richard Bradley, on-site lead archaeologist, said it was "fantastic" to be able to locate and map physical remains of the battle.

The Battle of Worcester

The English Civil War lasted from 1642 to 1651. Although usually called the English Civil War, it was a much wider conflict also involving Scotland, Ireland and Wales

The Battle of Worcester took place in September 1651

It was the final battle of the English Civil War

Charles II escaped after his Royalist forces were defeated by Oliver Cromwell and the Parliamentarians

"We are just outside the registered battlefield area but this is still a nationally significant site," Mr Bradley said.

"The construction work has given us the opportunity to investigate the floodplain across which thousands of infantry and cavalry engaged, and to get down to the level where artefacts were deposited.

"Many of the lead musket and pistol balls show evidence of firing or impact and these tangible signs of the conflict offer a poignant connection to the soldiers who fought and died here."

Archaeology teams were supported in their work by the construction teams, using their engineering equipment which was already on site.

Richard Shaw, chairman of the Battle of Worcester Society, said: "How exciting that 368 years after the Battle of Worcester these artefacts should be discovered.

"We are sure that there was fighting at this location on 3rd September 1651.

"Parliamentary forces had crossed the river at Upton-upon-Severn and were driving the Royalists back towards Worcester. The discoveries really bring the events of that day to life."

