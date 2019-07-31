Image copyright Worcester News Image caption Officers said the deceased was "likely to be" local woman Brenda Venables, who went missing in 1982

An 86-year-old man held on suspicion of murder after female human remains were found in a septic tank has been released while inquiries continue.

The bones were discovered in Kempsey, Worcestershire, on 12 July during a routine emptying of the tank.

Officers said the deceased was "likely to be" local woman Brenda Venables, who went missing in 1982.

West Mercia Police said the investigation was ongoing and various lines of inquiry were being explored.

Mrs Venables, 48, was reported missing by her farmer husband David from the couple's then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey.

The remains were discovered after the tank was drained during routine maintenance.

The discovery was made eight miles from Pershore, where police were searching for missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.

That search ended on 17 July and police confirmed the Kempsey discovery was not linked to Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986.

