Image caption The bones were found in the village of Kempsey, Worcestershire

An 86-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after female human remains were found in a septic tank.

The bones were discovered in Kempsey, Worcestershire, on 12 July during an investigation into the disappearance of local woman Brenda Venables in 1982.

Officers said the deceased was "likely to be" Ms Venables, although there were no "DNA results at this time".

The arrested man, from Kempsey, was in custody helping officers with their inquiries, West Mercia Police said.

The discovery was made eight miles from Pershore where police were searching for missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.

That search ended on 17 July and police confirmed the Kempsey discovery was not linked to Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986.

