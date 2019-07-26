Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Black smoke billowed above the marina following the blast

The fire service has warned boat owners to take extra care handling fuel in hot weather after an explosion which injured three people.

The cause of Thursday's blast on a pleasure boat at Upton Marina is yet to be confirmed, but is not thought to be suspicious.

During a four-hour operation, crews at the Worcestershire site worked to prevent the ignition of gas cylinders when fire spread to four vessels.

The injured reportedly suffered burns.

A woman was airlifted to hospital and two others received treatment. All three were on the boat on which the explosion happened, according to the ambulance service.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said an inquiry was under way, and while the cause of the fire would not be confirmed until next week, it was not thought to be suspicious.

Group commander Mick Cadman said: "During hot weather, fuel needs to be handled with extra care as fuel vapours are highly flammable."

The explosion happened at about 12:20 BST.

Seven fire engines and two rescue boats fought the fire at its peak, with crews staying at the scene until Thursday evening.

