A police dog that was slashed with a knife as he brought an armed assailant to the ground has been honoured with a bravery award.

Bacca is being presented with UK veterinary charity the PDSA's Gold Medal in a ceremony at Birmingham Repertory Theatre later.

The dog suffered serious head wounds in the Herefordshire attack last June but still managed to defend his handler.

PC Mike Davey said: "He saved my life that night."

The dog had a "devotion to duty and determination to protect his handler", the PDSA said.

PC Davey was hurt while trying to arrest a man acting violently in Bromyard, Herefordshire, in the early hours of 6 June 2018.

He released Bacca in an attempt to disarm the man, who had a 10-inch knife.

But the male immediately attacked the dog, slashing at his head.

Both PC Davey and Bacca received several knife wounds before the man broke free and ran down an alleyway.

The pair gave chase and Bacca wrestled the attacker to the ground twice until he was handcuffed.

The dog needed emergency treatment for his injuries.

PC Davey, who was treated for a deep wound on his hand, said: "I am still in awe of his actions that night.

"He was attacked, repeatedly and seriously injured, yet he continued to do his job.

"He was there when I needed him... and I have no doubt that he saved my life that night."

Richard Hooker, of the PDSA, said: "Bacca's unstinting devotion to duty and determination to protect his handler, despite sustaining serious injuries, makes him a worthy recipient of the PDSA Gold Medal.

A man charged in connection with the incident died before he was due to stand trial.

Both Bacca and PC Davey have since retired from the force.

