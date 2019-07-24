Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to Hunderton Avenue in Hereford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and child were hospitalised following a "serious assault".

Armed police were deployed to an address on Hunderton Avenue in Hereford at about 03:10 BST.

The 27-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly afterwards at a nearby car dealership.

The woman, in her 30s and the child are in a critical condition.

They received treatment at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

"On arrival at hospital, their condition was described as critical but stable," a spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Warwickshire Police said the attack was being treated

as an "isolated incident" and a guard had been stationed outside the property.

Image copyright Google Image caption A 27-year-old man was arrested close to nearby car dealership, Steels

