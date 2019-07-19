Image caption The bones were found in the village of Kempsey, Worcestershire

Human remains found in a septic tank have been confirmed as those of an adult female, police say.

The bones were discovered in Kempsey, Worcestershire, on 12 July during an investigation into a woman's disappearance in 1982.

Police said the remains were confirmed as female in a post-mortem report and hoped DNA tests would reveal the identity.

But the West Mercia force warned testing could be a "lengthy process".

"We are aware this is concerning for the community of Kempsey, the wider Worcestershire area and for those with missing family or friends," Det Ch Insp Carl Moore said.

"There is a lot of speculation surrounding the remains.

"These types of discoveries are rare and I would like to reassure people that we are doing our utmost to identify the remains so that a family can have closure and lay their loved one to rest."

The discovery was made eight miles from Pershore where police were searching for missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.

That search ended on Wednesday and police confirmed the Kempsey discovery was not linked to Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986.

West Mercia Police had earlier said with reference to Kempsey that detectives were following "many lines of inquiry", including whether the find was related to a woman's disappearance from the village in the 1980s.

