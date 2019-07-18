Jayden Clarke: Police confirm Stourport quarry body is that of 18-year-old
A body recovered from water at a quarry has been confirmed as that of 18-year-old Jayden Clarke.
Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he had died of a head injury before entering the water in Worcestershire.
Mr Clarke went missing on Sunday 7 July.
He was found by police divers at Shavers End quarry in Stourport the next day, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
