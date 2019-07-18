Hereford & Worcester

Jayden Clarke: Police confirm Stourport quarry body is that of 18-year-old

  • 18 July 2019
Shavers End quarry in Stourport
Image caption Mr Clarke's body was recovered a day later at about 15:45 BST, West Mercia Police said

A body recovered from water at a quarry has been confirmed as that of 18-year-old Jayden Clarke.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he had died of a head injury before entering the water in Worcestershire.

Mr Clarke went missing on Sunday 7 July.

He was found by police divers at Shavers End quarry in Stourport the next day, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites