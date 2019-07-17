Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Desmond Wooding was found dead in his bungalow in Vines Lane last month

A second man has been charged over the death of an 80-year-old man who was stabbed to death in his home.

Desmond Wooding's body was discovered in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on 24 June.

Mark Mason, 55, of Plough Lane, Tibberton, near Droitwich, was charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on 1 August.

Previously, a 32-year-old man, charged with murder, was remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 12 August.

West Mercia Police previously said Mr Wooding had been "brutally attacked" and suffered "more than one stab wound".

A neighbour had raised the alarm after spotting the lights to Mr Wooding's bungalow had been left on from the previous evening.

Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

The widower was last seen near his bungalow on the evening of June 23.

