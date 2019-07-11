Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Desmond Wooding was found dead in his bungalow in Vines Lane last month

A man has been charged with murdering an 80-year-old man who was stabbed to death in his home.

Desmond Wooding's body was discovered in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on 24 June.

West Mercia Police said he had been "brutally attacked" and suffered "more than one stab wound".

Adam Leslie Mason, 33, of Plough Lane, Tibberton, in the Worcestershire town, will appear before Kidderminster Magistrates later.

A second man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, the force said.

A neighbour had raised the alarm after spotting the lights to Mr Wooding's bungalow had been left on from the previous evening.

Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

The widower was last seen near his bungalow on the evening of June 23.

Officers said the "family man" had been out in the town, which lies only a short walk away over the River Salwarpe and nearby stretch of the Droitwich Canal earlier in the day.

