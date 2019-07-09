Image caption The man got into difficulties in the quarry, known locally as the blue lagoon

A body has been recovered from a quarry during a search for an 18-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Police divers recovered the body from Shavers End quarry in Stourport, Worcestershire, at about 15:45 BST on Monday.

Concerns were raised for the man at about 20:40 BST on Sunday and searches continued until the following afternoon.

Formal identification is expected to take place later.

West Mercia Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin had been informed.

