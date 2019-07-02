Image caption Grace Jones was "lovely" and a "very good cook", her daughter said

The funeral of a woman who was Britain's oldest person until her death aged 112 will take place later.

Grace Jones, from Broadway, Worcestershire, was "so happy all the time", daughter Deirdre McCarthy said.

Her mother, nicknamed Amazing Grace, opened a millinery business before getting married in 1933, was a "very good cook" and enjoyed a drink of whisky, she added.

The funeral of Mrs Jones, who died last month, will be held in Broadway.

Ms McCarthy, who is Mrs Jones's only child, said her mother "didn't have an ache or a pain in her body at all".

She said: "Whenever you asked her how she was she'd always say 'I'm fine, thank you' and she really was.

"I mean in the end her heart and old age came along, but at 112 and three quarters she was playing carpet bowls a few days before. She was into everything."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Grace Jones, 112, has been sharing her memories of World War One

Mrs Jones was under five when her own mother died.

The centenarian, who lived through two world wars, had three sisters and a brother, who died after signing up for the military.

She was interviewed on BBC Points West about her memories of World War One on the centenary of the war ending last November.

Three months earlier Mrs Jones had taken the title of Britain's oldest person following Olive Boar's death.

Image caption Mrs Jones' daughter, Deirdre McCarthy, said she had an "aura about her"

Ms McCarthy said: "I grew up with a very secure background and she was just wonderful in every way. She always knew the answer to anything you asked it seemed.

"She was lovely. Everybody thought, after meeting her and spending time with her, they felt enriched because she had this charisma, this aura about her.

"Whisky was her drink and she did that for about 60 years."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.