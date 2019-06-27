Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Desmond Wooding was found stabbed to death in his own home

Detectives have said a dog walker may hold vital information over the murder of an 80-year-old man.

Desmond Wooding was discovered stabbed to death in his own home in Vines Lane, Droitwich, on Monday morning.

West Mercia Police said Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

Officers are trying to trace a man seen walking a dog in the area at 11.30 BST on Saturday.

Police said the victim was last seen alive, near to his house, early on Sunday evening.

Det Ch Insp Carl Moore described the inquiry as a "tragic case".

"I would urge members of the public to think back to the weekend, what they were doing, and whether or not they saw or heard anything suspicious," he said.

"We are also looking to speak to the man in the images, who we have not yet spoken to, and may be able to assist with our investigation."

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police want to speak to a man seen walking a dog in the area

