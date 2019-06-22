Image copyright The Mockingbird Trust / BBC Image caption Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson contributed a London bus drawing

Dozens of doodles by celebrities have raised more than £8,000 for charity.

A sketch by Boris Johnson of a London bus raised the most - £1,000 - in the auction for the Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust.

The trust, based in Worcestershire, was set up by Anna's parents after their youngest daughter died from a brain tumour aged 16.

"I think it's fair to say the amount raised exceeded our expectations," her father Chris Wilkinson said.

More than 60 celebrities took part, including politicians, comedians, actors and chefs.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The charity was set up in memory of Anna Wilkinson

The money raised will be used to fund trips for young people from the West Midlands who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Wilkinson said the idea for the trust in his daughter's name was conceived when he and his wife decided to throw a huge party for what would have been Anna's 18th birthday.

The charity's name was inspired by her favourite book, To Kill a Mockingbird.

"We thought, why not try and raise a bit of money, and that's where it began," said Mr Wilkinson.

"It was a terrible thing to happen to us but this was something good that could come out of it."