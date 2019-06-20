Image caption Rev Mark Binney said "satanic crosses" were sprayed in red paint on graves at St Andrews Church, Hampton, Evesham

Graffiti vandals struck at a cemetery which has been targeted for the second time in just four days.

Red "satanic crosses" were sprayed on graves and a church door and the words "God does not love you" were left on a wall at St Andrews Church in Evesham.

More than 60 volunteers had already made a clean up after 100 graves were vandalised on Sunday.

Mark Goodge, the mayor of Evesham, said the latest vandalism was carried out by someone "with a grudge."

West Mercia Police said the second incident of criminal damage was carried between 20:00 on Wednesday and 07:00 BST on Thursday.

It follows vandalism of an area of the churchyard which contains children's graves in the early hours of Sunday, which was Father's Day.

No arrests have been made and "inquiries are ongoing", police said.

Mr Goodge said: "This is deliberate by someone who has come here with a grudge or something.

"It's incredibly upsetting. I hope we can find whoever is responsible and get them dealt with."

Image caption A church car park wall was also targeted in the rampage for the second time in four days

Rev Mark Binney said the two attacks were "clearly" linked.

"It's a beautiful building and it's what it represents. It's a satanic symbol," he added.

Police are asking if anyone witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact them.

A £500 reward for information has been put up by five firms near the Pershore Road site.

