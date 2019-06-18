Image caption Part of the cemetery containing children's graves was among areas affected

More than 60 volunteers have cleaned up a cemetery after about 100 graves were vandalised at the weekend.

Police called the damage at St Andrews Church, Evesham, a "senseless act" that caused a "great deal of distress in the community".

Vicar Mark Binney said it was probably a "heat of the moment" act resulting from excess drinking but was "awful".

A £500 reward for information has been put up by five firms near the Pershore Road site.

A section of the churchyard containing children's graves was among areas hit in the early hours of Sunday, with ornaments and flowers sent sprawling.

The Revered Mr Binney said items were "all over the churchyard", and posed this question to the culprits: "How would you feel if someone else did that to your dad's grave and you had placed flowers on it for Father's Day?"

