Image caption Reece Vella will be sentenced for the drugs charges in August

A man arrested in Thailand after the death of a woman has admitted drugs charges in the UK after being released under an amnesty programme.

Reece Vella, 27, of Worcester, entered guilty pleas to two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at Worcester Crown Court.

He was one of a number of prisoners released by the King of Thailand at his coronation earlier this year, West Mercia Police said.

Vella will be sentenced in August.

Vella, of Highfield, Worcester, had been held in Thailand since January 2018 on suspicion of causing death by negligence, overstaying his visa and theft after the woman fell from a balcony.

He had been subject to an outstanding bench warrant in the UK for the drugs charges, after failing to appear at Worcester Crown Court in October 2017.

In posts on Twitter, South Worcester Proactive CID said Vella had been brought back to Worcester by one of its detectives, following his release from prison in Thailand.

Skip Twitter post by @SWorcPROACTIVE

The force confirmed it had been notified of the release by Interpol.

"Vella was due to be deported from Thailand," a spokesperson said.

"To ensure he returned to the UK an officer from West Mercia Police escorted Vella back to the UK where he was arrested and later charged."

