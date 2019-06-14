Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption An inspection found the site posed a fire risk, the Environment Agency said

A waste treatment site director has been given a suspended prison sentence for operating illegally.

The Environment Agency said Barry Connally ran a site from 2013 to 2015 without the necessary permit.

The cost of making the site in Pershore, Worcestershire, compliant, it said, would have been about £450,000.

The 68-year-old, from Chaceley, Gloucester, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Connally, sole director of Rhino Recycling Limited, was also ordered by Worcester Crown Court to complete 160 hours' unpaid community work, after admitting contravening the requirements of an environmental permit.

The company operated a waste treatment facility on the QinetiQ industrial estate on Long Lane, Pershore.

The Environment Agency said Connally registered waste exemptions, which allowed up to 500 tonnes of waste to be stored at the site at any one time.

But it added that during one of several site visits, officers estimated nearly 9,000 tonnes of waste were stored there.

An inspection also found the site posed a fire risk, the agency said, adding Connally avoided costs of about £450,000, plus more than £17,000 in fees to the agency, which brought the case.

He was sentenced on Wednesday.

