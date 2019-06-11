Image caption Elsie Urry said she was told by Victim Support about the killer's release

A woman whose three children were murdered by the same man has been informed their killer has been released from prison.

David McGreavy killed Elsie Urry's children, Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha, at their Worcester home in 1973.

Ms Urry said she was informed of his release by Victim Support on Tuesday.

Now living in Hampshire, she was told McGreavy would be subject to exclusion zones following his release.

The Parole Board and the Ministry of Justice have been approached for comment.

Ms Urry said: "They said he was going in for life and then they changed it for [a minimum of] 20 years, but he hasn't done 60 years. He took three lives, not just one or two; three."

McGreavy, who was dubbed the "Monster of Worcester", was 21 and lodging with the family at the time of the murders. He had been staying with them because he had fallen out with his parents.

He strangled Paul at the home in Gillam Street, Rainbow Hill, while Dawn was found with her throat cut. Samantha died from a compound fracture to the skull and the bodies of all three children were left on railings.

The possibility of McGreavy's release has been discussed for at least 10 years and a previous appeal was denied in 2016..

But in December it was revealed a Parole Board report said McGreavy had "changed considerably" over 45 years in jail.

Ms Urry had been able to have input on the conditions that McGreavy would be subject to upon release, and said the exclusion zones imposed on him had been extended slightly after discussions with her.

Speaking to BBC Hereford and Worcester, she said: "It gives me a bit of peace of mind but it is still not fair he has been released after what he has done.

"There's other prisoners that haven't done half as bad as what he did to my children and they haven't been put up for parole, so what has made him be able to get parole?"

