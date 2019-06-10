Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Oliver and Hannah Rose have been convicted

Two people have been convicted of animal cruelty after foxes were thrown to hounds at a hunting kennels.

Paul Oliver, 40, master of hounds at the South Herefordshire Hunt, and kennel maid Hannah Rose, were convicted at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Evidence was obtained by an anti-hunting investigation team using covert cameras and a tracking device.

Four people have now been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Oliver, of Sutton Crosses, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, was convicted of four counts of animal cruelty, and Rose, 30, of three counts of the same charge.

She was acquitted on a further count.

Julie Elmore and Paul Reece pleaded guilty

Two other defendants, Julie Elmore, 55, of Brynarw estate, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire. and Paul Reece, 48, from Itton, near Chepstow, Monmouthshire, pleaded guilty to an allegation that they committed the offence while transporting the foxes, rather than killing them.

A fifth defendant, Nathan Parry, 40, also Brynarw estate, was cleared of all charges against him.

Mr Parry took the foxes to the kennels but was found not guilty after the judge accepted that he believed they would be relocated in the wild.

A camera recorded Oliver handling foxes at kennels and dumping the bodies of two cubs in a wheelie bin, the court was told.

Footage showed Oliver, previously a senior member of Cornwall's Western Hunt, using a stick with a noose attached, known as a grasper.

The maximum possible sentence they face is six months in prison.

District Judge Joanna Dickens said she would consider reports before deciding whether to impose jail sentences.

Sentencing is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.