Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Shawn Bennett raped a woman and 14-year-old girl on the same day

An "extremely dangerous" man who raped a woman and a teenage girl on the same day has been jailed for 30 years.

Shawn Bennett, 29, attacked the victims in Redditch before travelling to Rubery where he was stopped by police while attempting more offences against women.

At Worcester Crown Court, he was convicted of 16 charges, including two counts of rape and six sexual offences.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period at Thursday's sentencing hearing.

West Mercia Police said on 22 October last year, Bennett, of Gilbert Road, Smethwick, held a woman at knifepoint in her Redditch home before assaulting and raping her.

Later, he followed a 14-year-old girl after she got off a bus in the town and pulled her into bushes where he assaulted, raped and threatened to kill her, the force added.

Bennett then travelled to Rubery where, after making inappropriate suggestions to two women, he attempted to drag both into undergrowth, police said, and was apprehended by officers at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Bailey described Bennett as an "extremely dangerous sex offender".

