Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a house in Broad Street, Kidderminster

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 40s was found dead in a house.

The victim's body was discovered at the property in Broad Street, Kidderminster, on Thursday night.

West Mercia Police said three men - aged 27, 28 and 61 - all from Kidderminster, have been arrested.

A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the body was found has been released without charge.

