A dumped dog who was so badly injured RSPCA inspectors suspected he had been run over has had to be put down.

Odie, a tri-colour Saluki-type lurcher, was found by a farmer near Bewdley, Worcestershire, on 4 April.

RSPCA inspector Jonathan Radcliffe said he thought someone was "crudely and cruelly trying to finish the dog off".

He said Odie's injuries were one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he had seen and said the animal charity was searching for the dog's owner.

"He had a fractured skull from a blunt force trauma to the head, a broken back and dislocated vertebrae in the neck," Mr Radcliffe said.

"Initially we thought he had been hit by a car."

The RSPCA suspects someone was probably trying to kill the dog and is now focussed on tracking down whoever is responsible.

The animal charity said Odie's owner was believed to be living in south Gloucestershire.

"I'm confident people will recognise this dog," Mr Radcliffe said.

