Kidderminster murder arrest after body found in property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property.
West Mercia Police was called to Broad Street in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 22:45 BST on Thursday after reports of a man had been found dead.
It said the death of the man, in his 40s, is being treated as suspicious, and its investigation is continuing.
A 48-year-old man from the town remains in police custody, it added.
The force said a guard remains in place at the scene while officers conduct inquiries.
