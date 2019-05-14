Image copyright Greg Funnell/ British Heart Foundation Image caption Grace Lynskey (left) has paid tribute to her twin brother, Jim

A man who was one of the youngest people in the UK to have a mechanical heart pump has died.

Jim Lynskey, 23, of Alvechurch, Worcestershire, was fitted with the pump as a 19-year-old in 2015 after his heart was damaged by meningitis as a baby.

He died on Monday morning after the pump developed complications.

His twin sister Grace said the family were "honoured and humbled" to see how people had paid tribute to Jim.

Ms Lynskey said: "We are so proud of what he achieved in speaking out over organ donation for people who weren't well enough to do so themselves."

West Bromwich Albion, who Mr Lynskey supported, described him as "a true champion".

Mr Lynskey set up the campaign group Save9Lives when he was first listed for a heart transplant.

His family and campaign group had hoped that the left ventricular assist device would be a bridge to a transplant when it was fitted in 2015.

"Unfortunately the shortage of hearts in the UK meant he never had the chance to get a new life off batteries", Save9Lives said.

Image copyright Greg Funnell/ British Heart Foundation Image caption Mr Lynskey had been fitted with the left ventricular assist device while on the non-urgent transplant list

