Alex Hepburn was found guilty earlier this month of rape following a retrial

A "foul sexist" cricketer has been jailed for raping a sleeping woman.

Ex-Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn assaulted the victim at his Worcester flat after she had consensual sex with his then teammate Joe Clarke in 2017.

The 23-year-old was found guilty of rape earlier this month and sentenced to five years at Hereford Crown Court.

Judge Jim Tindal told him the sexual conquest "game" he had set up on a WhatsApp group, was "laddish" behaviour that "demeaned women".

He told Hepburn he had "arrogantly" believed his victim would consent, during the attack.

"You thought you were God's gift to women," he said.

"You did see her at that moment as a piece of meat, not a woman entitled to respect.

"Sex is something people do together, with that particular person at that particular time."

Hepburn was found guilty of one count of oral rape and cleared of one rape charge following a retrial at Worcester Crown Court.

The woman woke up after a night out on 1 April and wrongly believed she was having sex with Mr Clarke before realising it was actually Hepburn, jurors hear during the trial.

Hepburn's bid to collect "as many sexual encounters as possible" as part of the WhatsApp game was "foul sexism", Judge Tindal said.

"It demeaned women and trivialised rape - a word you personally threw around lightly," the judge said.

"Only now do you realise how serious rape is."

