Image caption David McGreavy would be subject to exclusion zones, but Elsie Urry said she goes to see family in places outside those zones

A woman says she fears seeing the man who murdered her three children, after he was cleared for release from prison.

David McGreavy killed Elsie Urry's children, Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha at their Worcester home in 1973.

He would be subject to exclusion zones, including where Ms Urry lives, but she said she could bump into him elsewhere.

The Parole Board said a victim was entitled to request for conditions to be added to a release licence.

Image copyright Mercury Press Image caption David McGreavy was sentenced in 1973

McGreavy, who was dubbed the "Monster of Worcester", was 21 at the time of the murders and was the family's lodger. He impaled the children's bodies on railings.

There would be zones related to Worcester, Malvern, Droitwich and where Ms Urry lives in Hampshire.

Asked where she would want included, she told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "I go to Basingstoke... with my brother, where they live, and things like that and it doesn't... cover that does it?"

She said she could not understand why the authorities were even considering releasing McGreavy.

"There's people in prison what's done murders, what's not been half as bad as what he's done, and yet they haven't been put up for parole, so why should he get it?"

Image copyright Ralph family Image caption Elsie Ralph sits with her three children (l-r) Paul, Samantha and Dawn

In 2016 Mrs Urry told the BBC she had written to the Parole Board several times to oppose plans to release McGreavy over the course of a a number of years.

Ms Urry now said she had a fear she could bump into him in the street, if she visited friends and family.

"In the back of my head I just feel that if I did bump into him - and because I'd kept him in for these extra years - would that create a problem?"

Asked if she had had conversations about where she hoped he would not be able to go, Ms Urry said: "Nobody asked me. Nobody gave me that choice."

Image copyright PA Image caption The three children were murdered in their home in Gillam Street, Worcester, in 1973

A Parole Board statement regarding exclusion zones said: "The Parole Board panel considering the case will decide if the request (for a zone) is necessary and proportionate for the prisoner to be safely managed in the community.

"If the panel does not approve the request, or give an adapted version of it, they will explain that in the parole decision.

"This will be passed on to the victim by their victim liaison officer, in accordance with the Victims' Code of Practice."

A Parole Board report has said McGreavy had "changed considerably" over 45 years in jail.

