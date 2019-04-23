Image copyright Google Image caption Bomb disposal experts were called to Belmont Avenue

A suspected explosive device has been safely removed from a property in Hereford, say police.

The West Mercia force closed Belmont Avenue in the city after the discovery of "suspected historic ordnance", and set up a cordon.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team took away the device which was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers thanked motorists for their patience after reopening the road and lifting the cordon.

The exact nature of the device is not yet known.

