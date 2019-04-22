Image copyright @DroitwichLefty Image caption Alan Humphries said he would still stand in the local elections next month

A Labour council candidate has said he will still run in upcoming local elections despite a probe into past tweets which included gay slurs.

Alan Humphries is standing for election at Wychavon District Council in Worcestershire in May.

In tweets dating back to 2010, Mr Humphries targeted abuse at a number of people including footballers Peter Crouch and Theo Walcott and Nick Clegg.

Mr Humphries apologised for the tweets and said he was "extremely ignorant".

He is currently serving as a town councillor in Drotiwch and is standing to be elected to represent the town in the Wychavon district.

In since deleted tweets, The Sun revealed Mr Humphries - who uses the account 'Droitwich Lefty' - also targeted abuse at Liverpool footballer James Milner and former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Humphries is campaigning to represent Droitwich at Wychavon District Council

A Labour Party spokesperson said it takes complaints about "homophobic language extremely seriously".

Complaints are "fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken", the spokesperson added.

Mr Humphries said he was "extremely ignorant" before joining the Labour Party, and the tweets "do not reflect the person I am today".

He said the posts, from nine years ago, "are absolutely appalling and fill me with disgust".

"I would like to make an unreserved, unequivocal apology from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Mr Humphries is contending the Droitwich Central ward against John Hartley of the Conservative Party and Chas Murray of the Liberal Democrats.

