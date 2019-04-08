Image caption Police officers were called to a property in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire to reports of a concern for welfare for a newborn baby

A newborn baby has been found dead at a house.

The body was found at a property in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire at 08:40 GMT on Sunday after officers were called to reports of concerns for its welfare, West Mercia Police said.

A 15-year-old girl from the town has been arrested and released on police bail. The baby's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The death is being treated as suspicious, the force said.

