A woman has died in a car crash on the M5 motorway.

The collision between the car she was driving and a 4x4 happened at about 05:40 BST on the northbound carriageway between junction five and 4a near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.

An off-duty paramedic tried to help the injured woman but she died at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Two men in the other vehicle were unhurt.

The route was closed earlier, before trapped traffic was released at about 11:00 BST, with all lanes reopened about an hour later.

Shortly after midday, Highways England reported delays of approximately two hours, with congestion reaching junction seven and measuring about 9.5 miles.

The ambulance service said the woman's car had suffered "considerable damage".

West Mercia Police said it was investigating.